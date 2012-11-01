Avon slashes dividend as profit, revenue plunge

Nov 1 Avon Products Inc slashed its dividend 73.9 percent on Thursday, while also announcing measures to cut costs by at least $400 million within three years and reporting a steep plunge in third-quarter profit because of higher product costs and lower sales.

Avon reported a net profit of $31.6 million, or 7 cents per share, on revenue of $2.55 billion, compared with $164.2 million, or 38 cents per share, on revenue of $2.76 billion a year earlier.