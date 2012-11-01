UPDATE 3-Avon slashes dividend as profit plunges, eyes cost cuts

* Quarterly profit misses analysts' estimates
* Company hopes to cut costs by $400 million/yr within 3
years
* Shares up 0.6 percent
Nov 1 Avon Products Inc slashed its
dividend by nearly 74 percent on Thursday and announced measures
to cut hundreds of millions of dollars in costs in the next few
years as its new chief executive officer continues to work on a
turnaround.
The world's largest direct seller of cosmetics also said it
was targeting sales growth in each of the next three years,
excluding the impact of currency fluctuations.
Higher product costs, unfavorable exchange rates and ongoing
difficulties in key markets like Brazil, the United States and
Russia continued to bedevil Avon in the third quarter, and it
reported a sharp plunge in profit for the period.
"It is clear that Avon faces a challenging situation," CEO
Sheri McCoy, who took the helm in April, said on a conference
call.
But there were signs of progress. Avon reported an 8 percent
decline in revenue, caused by currency moves. Excluding those
effects, the company said it was targeting mid-single-digit
percentage sales gains in the next few years.
Last quarter, Avon sold 1 percent more items, and the
number of sales representatives fell 1 percent, a more modest
drop than in recent quarters.
Shares of Avon, which is known for brands like Skin-So-Soft
and Avon Color, edged up 0.6 percent to $15.58 in morning
trading.
Avon is planning to cut selling, general and administrative
expenses by $400 million annually within three years, largely by
simplifying its complex structure. Company executives did not
provide details on the call.
WINNING BACK AVON LADIES
The company, famed for its army of nearly 6 million "Avon
Ladies," has struggled with a drop in the number of sales
representatives in key markets. Many of the representatives are
dissatisfied with the commission structure, recognition and the
technology Avon uses to support their efforts.
Winning back sales reps is Avon's top priority, McCoy said.
"They've also been very direct with me about what we need to
do to improve the ease of doing business with Avon and help them
succeed," McCoy said. "I've heard them loud and clear."
While she did not get into specifics, McCoy said the company
would spend as much as $200 million in the next few years on
information technology to help the reps.
The company lowered its quarterly dividend to 6 cents per
share from 23 cents to give itself more flexibility.
McCoy had said previously that Avon did not want to tap its
revolving credit facility to fund the dividend, so the move was
largely expected, Morningstar analyst Erin Lash said.
"We didn't expect her to turn the company around overnight,
and that's exactly what we're seeing," Lash said.
Excluding items such as an impairment charge for its
disappointing China results, Avon reported a profit of 17 cents
a share, below the analysts' average estimate of 22 cents,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue fell to $2.55 billion in the quarter from $2.76
billion a year earlier.
Excluding the impact of currency fluctuations, sales were
higher in Brazil, Avon's top market, and the company signed more
sales reps there. Still the 2 percent growth was modest given
the overall pace of the Brazilian market, where Avon competes
with Natura Cosmeticos SA.
In North America, sales fell 8 percent, and in Russia, the
company faced another reduction in the size of its sales force.
In China, a fast-growing cosmetics market, sales fell 31
percent.
Avon reported a net profit of $31.6 million, or 7 cents per
share, down from $164.2 million, or 38 cents per share, a year
earlier.
Since McCoy became CEO, the company has started negotiations
with the U.S. government to settle a bribery probe.
Avon said in a separate filing that discussions were
"ongoing" with U.S. authorities probing whether the company had
broken anti-bribery laws overseas.