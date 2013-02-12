版本:
Avon reports 4th-quarter loss but sells more items

Feb 12 Avon on Tuesday reported a net quarterly loss of $162.2 million, or 37 cents per share, compared to a loss of $400,000, or nil per share a year ago, and the cosmetics direct seller said revenue fell 1 percent to $3 billion a year earlier.

But in a sign of improvement in its business, Avon said it sold 2 percent more items in the quarter, and the number of sales representatives rose 1 percent.
