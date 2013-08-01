Avon sales rise 2 percent excluding currency effect

Aug 1 Avon Products Inc on Thursday said second-quarter sales rose 2 percent, excluding the impact of currency fluctuations, as it benefited from big gains in Latin America, its largest market.

The beauty products company reported net income of $31.9 million, or 7 cents per share, compared with $61.6 million, or 14 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 2 percent to $2.51 billion, including the currency impact. Avon said the number of items it sold and the size of its sales force were unchanged in the quarter.