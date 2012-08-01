UPDATE 6-Avon in talks to settle bribery probe; profit plunges

* Active reps down 3 percent, unit sales dip 4 pct
* Says in discussion with SEC, DOJ for settlement
* Q4 rev $2.59 bln vs Street view $2.66 bln
* Shares down 1.7 pct in afternoon trade
By Phil Wahba
Aug 1 Avon Products Inc said on
Wednesday it is in talks to settle a U.S. bribery probe into
overseas operations, a step analysts said could help the
troubled beauty company move past a costly distraction and focus
on fixing its business.
News of a possible settlement came as Avon reported a 70
percent plunge in second-quarter profit on declining sales in
the United States, Russia and Brazil, and the company said it
expects no improvement in the second half of 2012.
In her first extensive comments to Wall Street, new Chief
Executive Sheri McCoy warned there was no guarantee Avon would
reach a settlement, or how much it could cost. Avon has spent
roughly $250 million so far on its own internal probe.
"While these discussions will take time, it is progress,"
McCoy said during a conference call with analysts.
The once iconic beauty brand has been struggling for years
to keep up with rivals in the United States and abroad as
low-cost, trendy brands took off. This year alone shares in Avon
are down 42.4 percent.
On Wednesday, the company said in a regulatory filing it
was in talks with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
and Department of Justice to settle the bribery probes.
Avon's own probe opened in 2008 and initially focused on
whether its China business had violated the Foreign Corrupt
Practices Act, which bars U.S. companies and others from paying
bribes to officials of foreign governments.
The company's investigation spread to other countries and
has led to dismissals and departures in the past
year-and-a-half. The U.S. government opened its own probe last
year.
"Putting this issue behind the company would better position
management to focus on righting the business," said Morningstar
analyst Erin Lash.
Avon's shares were down about 1.7 percent, or 27 cents, at
$15.22 in afternoon New York Stock Exchange trading.
NO IMPROVEMENT IN SIGHT
The beauty company, known for brands like Skin-So-Soft and
Avon Color, sold 4 percent fewer items during the quarter and
its salesforce of 6 million "Avon Lady" representatives shrank 3
percent globally.
Revenue dropped 9 percent to $2.59 billion, below analysts'
estimates of $2.66 billion.
Avon reported a net profit of $61.6 million, or 14 cents per
share, down from $206.2 million, or 47 cents per share, a year
earlier.
Excluding one-time items, earnings from continuing
operations were 20 cents per share, a penny below Wall Street's
expectations, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Avon struggled in all of its main categories, with the
steepest declines in skincare and personal-care sales.
In Brazil, Avon's top market, the company faced weak demand
and the loss of representatives, and in Russia, competition and
a tough economy dented sales.
In its home market of North America, the multi-year slide in
sales continued, falling 6 percent, and about 12 percent of
representatives have left the company.
Avon's finance chief, Kimberly Ross, warned Wall Street to
expect more of the same in the second half of the year.
In May, Avon fended off a $10.7 billion unsolicited takeover
bid from Coty Inc, saying shareholders would benefit more in the
long term from a turnaround under McCoy's leadership.
NO SACRED COWS
McCoy, a former Johnson & Johnson top executive who replaced
12-year veteran Andrea Jung in April, acknowledged in a
statement that the results "are not good" and that turning
around Avon "will take time."
She said the company is first trying to stabilize revenue,
rein in costs and make being a representative more attractive.
While McCoy gave no detailed strategic review, she did give
analysts a few hints of what she has planned.
For instance, she wants to add lower-priced items to Avon's
offering to undo the damage done by its recent move to try to
reach higher income customers with fancier products. She also
wants to invest more in technology to help reps tap social
media.
Avon might eventually enter new markets and is considering
new ways to reach customers. But McCoy said direct selling is
"still very relevant" despite the growth of retail in emerging
markets and Avon's long U.S. decline.
At the same time, just as the company left Japan a few years
ago, she did not rule out exiting other markets.
"There are no sacred cows," she said.
While she did not name Jung directly, McCoy was critical of
how the company was managed before her arrival. For instance,
McCoy said that Avon's multiple attempts to fix its business in
recent years through restructurings had caused it to focus
internally, lose sight of the competition, and created a "silo"
mentality.
"Avon doesn't need yet another new strategy. We need to
focus on the core of Avon's business," McCoy said.