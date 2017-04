April 30 Avon Products Inc on Tuesday said first-quarter revenue fell 3.5 percent to $2.48 billion because of currency fluctuations, and the beauty products company reported a net loss of $13.7 million, or 3 cents per share, compared with net income of $26.5 million, or 6 cents per share a year earlier.

Avon said it sold 3 percent fewer items in the quarter that ended March 31, but the number of sales representatives rose 1 percent.