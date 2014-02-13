Avon fourth-quarter sales fall; more sales reps drop out

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, dollar under pressure after soft U.S. data
* Soft U.S. retail sales and CPI dent optimism on U.S. economy
Feb 13 Avon Products Inc on Thursday reported lower-than-expected fourth-quarter revenue, hurt by a big drop in its North American business and departures of more of its sales representatives.
The direct seller of beauty products reported a net loss of $69.1 million, or 16 cents per share, compared with a year-earlier loss of $162.2 million, or 37 cents per share.
Revenue fell 10 percent to $2.67 billion, while analysts were expecting $2.75 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
* Soft U.S. retail sales and CPI dent optimism on U.S. economy
TOKYO, April 17 Japanese stocks eked out small gains in thin and choppy trade on Monday, with retail investors hunting for small-to-mid cap stocks in the absence of foreign investors due to the Easter holiday.
* Genentech announces positive interim results for Emicizumab in phase III study of children with Hemophilia A