Avon sales plummet in North America

Oct 31 Avon Products Inc on Thursday posted third-quarter sales that were down 1 percent, excluding the impact of currency fluctuations, hurt by a big drop in North America and said the size of its salesforce had shrunk.

The beauty products company reported a net loss of $5.5 million, or a penny per share, compared with a profit of $31.6 million, or 7 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 7 percent to $2.26 billion, including the currency impact.