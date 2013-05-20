UPDATE 1-Avon taps Tupperware exec to head N. America turnaround

May 20 Avon Products Inc, the beauty
products direct seller, said on Monday it tapped a former
Tupperware Brands Corp executive to be responsible for
turning around its business in North America, where sales have
been declining for years.
Pablo Munoz, who was with Tupperware since 1993, most
recently heading the Americas region. He will report to Avon
Chief Executive Sheri McCoy.
McCoy, who became CEO last year, has repeatedly said she is
committed to reviving Avon's business in its home market and
making it profitable again, even as it exits markets like South
Korea and Ireland.
In the first quarter of 2013, North America revenues fell 15
percent, while the number of sales representatives, long known
as "Avon Ladies," dropped 13 percent, continuing a slide that
began in 2007.