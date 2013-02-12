版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 12日 星期二 21:29 BJT

BRIEF-Avon Products shares up 4.5 pct premarket

NEW YORK Feb 12 Avon Products Inc : * Shares up 4.5 percent premarket after results
