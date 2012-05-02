CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-BRIEF-Caris cuts Avon Products to average

May 2 Avon Products Inc : * Caris cuts Avon Products Inc to average from above average * Caris cuts Avon Products Inc price target to $17 from $28

For a summary of rating and price target changes on U.S. companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Reuters Station users, click .1568 For a summary of rating and price target changes on Canadian companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Reuters Station users, click .4899