UPDATE 1-Avon's former CFO leaves amid SEC probe

Jan 30 Cosmetics company Avon Products Inc said its former finance chief, linked to triggering a regulatory probe, has left the company.

A probe by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission into Avon was triggered by Charles Cramb sharing material information about a China bribery investigation with a Citigroup analyst, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters last November.

Cramb, who served as CFO since 2005, became interim CFO early last year. He was also the vice chairman of the company's developed market group.

"This personnel action was taken on January 29, 2012, in connection with the company's previously disclosed internal investigation" and the SEC probe, Avon said in a regulatory filing.

The financial terms of Cramb's separation are subject to the final outcome of the investigations, the New York-based company said.

Avon has faced a string of problems, ranging from a series of earnings misses, poor performances in important international markets to an international bribery investigation.

Last month, the company said it was looking at replacing its longtime CEO Andrea Jung.

Shares of the company, which have lost about 40 percent of their value over the past year, closed at $17.98 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.