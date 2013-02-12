版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 12日 星期二

BRIEF-Avon CEO says not to expect linear turnaround

Feb 12 Avon Products Inc : * CEO says will provide more details on turnaround at conference next week * CFO says Brazil still "challenged" by servicing issues, competition * CEO says looking at strategic alternatives for silpada * CFO says in compliance with financial covenants at end of Q4 * CFO says not to expect "linear" turnaround
