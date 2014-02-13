版本:
2014年 2月 13日

BRIEF-Avon estimates FCPA bribery settlement could be as much as $132 million

Feb 13 Avon Products Inc : * Estimates fcpa bribery settlement could be as much as $132 million * Says no assurance efforts to reach settlement will "be successful" or any

timing
