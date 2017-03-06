Danaher Corp to buy Israel's AVT for $100 million

BRIEF-Avnet consolidates distribution centres
* New facility will consolidate Avnet's distribution centres in Hong Kong and Shenzhen from four to one Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TEL AVIV, March 6 Israel-based Advanced Vision Technology Ltd, which develops automatic print inspection systems, said on Monday it has agreed to be acquired by Danaher Corp's product identification platform for $100 million.
Washington-based Danaher, a manufacturing company with s annual sales of $17 billion, will pay 14.5 euros per share in cash for AVT, whose shares were up 20 percent to 14 euros in Frankfurt.
AVT's optical inspection systems replace the human eye in inspecting packaging and labels. Many of its customers are served by X-Rite and Esko, companies within Danaher's platform.
The transaction is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2017. (Reporting by Tova Cohen)
* New facility will consolidate Avnet's distribution centres in Hong Kong and Shenzhen from four to one Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 Jse: Oml - Old Mutual Plc Annual General Meeting
SHANGHAI, May 25 Google's artificial intelligence program, AlphaGo, beat Chinese Go master Ke Jie for a second time on Thursday, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in a best of three series meant to test the limits of computers in taking on humans at complex tasks.