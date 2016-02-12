CORRECTED-Renault-Nissan's Avtovaz unit to seek loans after record loss

(Corrects to read billion not million, and dollar figure
conversion, in paragraph 2)
MOSCOW Feb 12 Russia's top automaker, Avtovaz
, said on Friday it would ask shareholders for
financing help after a record 2015 loss and an audit that
revealed its frail finances.
Auditors EY said Avtovaz's liabilities exceeded its assets
by 67.78 billion roubles ($855.73 million).
"These conditions, along with other matters...indicate the
existence of a material uncertainty which may cast significant
doubt on JSC Avtovaz and its subsidiaries' ability to continue
as a going concern," EY said.
The maker of Lada cars, majority-owned by the Renault-Nissan
alliance, said management was confident it could secure help
from shareholders "at a level required to finance its operations
in the foreseeable future."
($1 = 79.2075 roubles)
(Reporting by Anton Zverev and Andrew Osborn; editing by Jason
Neely)