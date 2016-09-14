Emmys so colorful as TV shows movies the faces of America

| Sept 14
Sept 14 Six months after #Oscarssowhite upset
the biggest movie awards in the world, television's Emmy line-up
is telling a different, far more colorful, story.
Some 21 actors across the ethnic spectrum have been
nominated for Emmys this year. For the first time in the 68-year
history of the biggest honors in television, men of color were
nominated in all six lead actor categories.
It does not end there. Emmy organizers have showered
nominations on shows like "Mr. Robot," starring
Egyptian-American Rami Malek as a socially awkward hacker;
African-American family sitcom "black-ish"; "Master of None,"
created by actor Aziz Ansari and his Asian-American writing
partner Alan Yang; and FX's marathon recreation of the 1995 O.J.
Simpson double murder trial seen through the prism of modern
U.S. race relations.
"Bravo to the Television Academy and the TV industry overall
for showing the rest of the industry the way," said Gil
Robertson, president of the African-American Film Critics
Association.
"They are responding to their audiences. They have clearly
paid attention and are showing respect to the diverse population
groups they serve. That is smart business," Robertson added.
Part of the greater diversity in television is due to the
sheer number of scripted shows - currently around 400 - now
available on mainstream networks, cable and streaming platforms
like Amazon, Netflix and Hulu. Television also has a quicker
turnaround time than movies, which can take years from
development to reach theaters.
Freed from the demands of advertisers on the new platforms,
producers are taking risks with content and casting, and
mainstream television is taking notice both in front of, and
crucially, behind the camera.
NOT YOUR GRANDPARENTS' WIZARD OF OZ
New shows in the 2016-17 TV season starting next week
include HBO's "Insecure," about a friendship between two
African-American women created by and starring former YouTube
personality Issa Rae; black actor Corey Hawkins in the lead role
once played by Kiefer Sutherland in Fox's "24:Legacy," ABC's
color-blind post-Romeo and Juliet story "Still Star-Crossed,"
and NBC's "Emerald City."
Jennifer Salke, president of NBC Entertainment, said
"Emerald City" was a global endeavor, powered by Indian director
and producer Tarsem Singh. The cast includes Latina Adria Arjona
in the role of Dorothy and Ugandan Florence Kasumba as East in
the modern reimagining of "The Wizard of Oz."
"Tarsem embraced this idea that the show was completely
diverse, and he really wanted that world to be unexpected and
surprising and to embrace people of all places.
"We have never really embarked on quite that level of world
building and it's a completely new place you've never been
before. It's not your grandparents' Wizard of Oz," Salke said.
Like many of the big TV companies, NBC has a range of
diversity programs going back 16 years. Alumni include actress
and writer Mindy Kaling; "Master of None" co-creator Alan Yang;
and Danielle Sanchez-Witzel, the Latina executive producer
behind "The Carmichael Show" about a modern black family.
Latina actresses Jennifer Lopez and America Ferrara are
hands-on producers as well as stars of NBC cop drama "Shades of
Blue" and multi-ethnic comedy "Superstore," Salke noted.
Nevertheless, much remains to be done. A report this week by
the Directors Guild of America found that ethnic minorities had
directed just 19 percent of episodes from 299 scripted TV series
the report examined in the 2015 TV season, up just 1 percent
from the prior year.
Professor Darnell Hunt, director of UCLA's Ralph J. Bunche
Center for African American Studies which compiles a wider
annual Hollywood report, said people of color were still
"woefully under-represented" in writers' rooms and elsewhere
behind the camera.
"That's where the stories are conceptualized and the ideas
are generated which lead to casting decisions," Hunt said.
(Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by David Gregorio)