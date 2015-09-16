Dragons and deaths may lead 'Game of Thrones' to Emmy victory

| LOS ANGELES, Sept 16
LOS ANGELES, Sept 16 "Game of Thrones," HBO's
wildly popular medieval fantasy series, may have served up gory
beheadings, scintillating sex scenes, fire-breathing dragons and
an ever-expanding battle for the Iron Throne, but it has never
won the most important crown of all: the Emmy award for best
drama series.
Despite commanding a formidable fan base with 20 million
viewers per episode, 16 million Facebook fans and 3 million
Twitter followers, "Game of Thrones," based on George R. R.
Martin's "A Song of Ice and Fire" novel series, has yet to win
over Emmy voters.
The show premiered in 2011 and has been nominated four times
in the best-drama race. But voters of the Academy of Television
Arts and Sciences, deciders of the Emmy awards, traditionally
shun fantasy in favor of realism in drama.
All that could change at Sunday's Emmy Awards.
"Thrones" has a leading 24 nominations, and all 18,000
members of the Television Academy can vote for best drama,
compared with around 1,000 in the past, said Tom O'Neil, founder
of awards tracker Gold Derby (www.goldderby.com).
"Everyone is voting online, so you will get more broad-based
popular results that would benefit 'Game of Thrones'," he said.
The biggest competitors for "Thrones" are AMC's period drama
"Mad Men," which concluded this year in a widely praised finale,
and Netflix's political thriller "House of Cards," according to
Entertainment Weekly TV writer Lynette Rice.
"Simply by virtue of lack of competition, it looks good for
'Game of Thrones,' but also this season was an extraordinary
year for the show," Rice said.
"Homeland," "Downton Abbey," "Better Call Saul," and "Orange
is the New Black" round out the drama series contenders.
The fifth season of "Game of Thrones" featured new lands and
an army of the walking dead. But it proved controversial for its
scenes of brutality against women, including a violent rape,
burning a little girl at the stake and shaming a major female
character with a naked walk though a city.
Emmy wins don't seem to be a primary concern for "Game of
Thrones" fans.
Instead, after season five became the most-watched series
ever for Time Warner Inc's HBO and concluded in June
with the death of hero Jon Snow (played by Kit Harington), fans
online are consumed with whether the character will return.
Speculation has ranged from sightings of Harington on set in
Ireland to the actor's decision not to cut his shoulder-length
brown locks, which have become a trademark of his character.
"Game of Thrones," has already won eight statues at last
week's Creative Arts Emmys for visual effects, make-up, stunts,
casting and other categories.
But its only major Emmy came in 2011 for best supporting
actor Peter Dinklage, who plays series favorite Tyrion
Lannister.
Dinklage is once again nominated in the category, while his
co-stars Lena Headey (Cersei Lannister) and Emilia Clarke
(Daenerys Targaryen) will duke it out in the best supporting
drama actress race.
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Jill Serjeant and
Jonathan Oatis)