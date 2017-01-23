Stephen Colbert to host 2017 Emmy awards for television

Jan 23 Talk show host Stephen Colbert will host
the 2017 Emmys ceremony celebrating the highest honors in
television, organizers said on Monday.
It will be the first time Colbert hosts the annual ceremony
which takes place this year on Sept. 17 in Los Angeles,
broadcaster CBS television said in a statement.
Colbert, 52, is host of CBS's "Late Show" and made his name
on the Emmy-winning satirical news shows "The Colbert Report"
and "The Daily Show."
"We look forward to honoring television's best while
entertaining audiences with the creative energy and sharp comedy
of Stephen Colbert," Jack Sussman, executive vice president of
live events at CBS, said in a statement,
Colbert quipped on Monday that the 2017 Emmys would produce
"the largest audience to witness an Emmys, period. Both in
person and around the globe."
Last year's Emmy host was Jimmy Kimmel, who will be hosting
the 2017 Oscar ceremony next month.
(Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by James Dalgleish)