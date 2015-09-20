Upstarts challenge old favorites at TV's Emmy Awards

| LOS ANGELES, Sept 20
LOS ANGELES, Sept 20 New faces and bold
story-telling challenge old favorites on television's biggest
night on Sunday as the stars and creators of scores of comedies,
dramas and variety shows gather in Los Angeles for the 67th
Primetime Emmy Awards.
Hosted by former "Saturday Night Live" comedian Andy Samberg
and shown live on Fox television, more than 20 awards will be
handed out with all eyes on the top prizes - best drama and best
comedy series.
Sentiment appears to favor stylish 1960s-era advertising
show "Mad Men" as it bids for a record fifth drama series win to
crown its final season.
No one has ever won an acting Emmy for the influential AMC
show in its eight years on the air but Jon Hamm is
expected finally to change all that for his role as conflicted
ad executive, Don Draper.
"I think that this is going to be the year of 'Mad Men'
because it's finished. I think it's a fabulous show, I
absolutely love it," Julian Fellowes, the creator of PBS British
show "Downton Abbey," told Reuters on the eve of the awards.
However with seven drama series nominated this year - none
of them from the big five U.S. broadcasters - the competition is
fierce, especially from HBO fantasy series "Game of
Thrones" which had a leading 24 nominations.
AMC newcomer "Better Call Saul" - a spin-off of "Breaking
Bad" - Showtime's CIA thriller "Homeland," Netflix
political drama "House of Cards," "Downton Abbey," and
the female prisoners of Netflix's "Orange is the New Black,"
round out the drama series competition. Uzo Aduba, who plays
Suzanne "Crazy Eyes" Warren in "Orange" is nominated for her
second acting Emmy.
Amazon Studios could be in for a big night with
transgender comedy "Transparent," whose star Jeffrey Tambor
plays a divorced dad who decides to transition as a woman.
With gay and transgender themes enjoying a boom in
Hollywood, "Transparent" is seen as a threat to ABC's
"Modern Family," which has won the comedy series Emmy for each
of the past five years.
HBO's Washington political comedy "Veep," and its tech
series "Silicon Valley," FX's "Louie,", NBC's
"Parks and Recreation", and Netflix's "Unbreakable Kimmy
Schmidt," are also in the running.
The Emmy Awards have been criticized in the past for
rewarding the same shows and actors year after year. But this
time more than half of the nominees in the lead acting
categories are either first-timers or from new series.
They include Tatiana Maslany for her multiple clone
characters in BBC America's "Orphan Black," Anthony Anderson in
ABC's African-American family comedy "black-ish," and comedian
Amy Schumer for her Comedy Central sketch show "Inside
Amy Schumer."
A rule change at the Television Academy that has expanded
voting from about 1,000 to some 18,000 members also is expected
to shake things up.
Oscar-nominated Viola Davis (ABC's "How to Get Away With
Murder") and Taraji P. Henson (Fox's "Empire") are
considered front-runners in the drama actress category, which
has never been won by an African-American.
"If one of those two don't win, there will be much howling,"
said Los Angeles Times TV critic Mary McNamara.
