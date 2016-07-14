'Game of Thrones,' 'People v. O.J. Simpson' lead Emmy nominations

LOS ANGELES, July 14 HBO's medieval fantasy "Game of Thrones" led the Emmy Awards nominations on Thursday with 23 nods, while FX's limited series "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story," and "Fargo" also landed top nominations for U.S. television's highest honors.

Premium cable channel HBO led all networks with 94 total nominations, followed by cable network FX, which landed 56 nods including 22 for "The People v. O.J. Simpson." (Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy, editing by G Crosse)