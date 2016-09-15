'Mr.Robot,' 'The Americans' challenge 'Game of Thrones' for Emmy crown

| Sept 15
Sept 15 A pair of Cold War Soviet spies and an
awkward cyber hacker challenge the warring nobles of the Iron
Throne at the Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, where more than
20 awards celebrating the best of television will be handed out.
HBO fan favorite "Game of Thrones" is hoping to keep its
best drama series crown after an acclaimed sixth season. But
FX's long-ignored "The Americans," starring Keri Russell and
Matthew Rhys as Soviet spies posing as ordinary Americans, or
USA Network's Golden Globe-winning "Mr. Robot," with Rami Malek
as a socially inept hacker, could take the top prize.
"'The Americans' is probably the biggest competition for
'Game of Thrones' this year because it has been a long-time snub
at the Emmys and this was the FX drama's finest season," said
James Hibberd, editor at large for Entertainment Weekly.
"Games of Thrones" has a leading 23 nominations, including
multiple supporting actor and actress nods.
"It had a triumphant season this year with lots of iconic
episodes that critics and fans adored so I can't imagine it
losing while it is still riding such a creative high," said Tom
O'Neil, editor of the awards prediction site Goldderby.com.
The best comedy competition probably will not be as
dramatic.
After a fifth season that reflected the jaw-dropping nature
of the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign, Washington satire "Veep"
will be hard to beat. Its star, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, is expected
to pick up her fifth straight acting Emmy for playing the
ambitious, self-absorbed Selina Meyer.
"'Veep' is an Emmy inevitability," O'Neil said. "This show
was better than ever this year and it has no serious
competition."
However, the biggest winner could be FX's "The People v O.J.
Simpson: American Crime Story." It received 22 nominations for
its 10-hour dramatization of the former football star's 1995
double murder trial, which was aired against a contemporary
backdrop of tense race relations.
"'The People v O.J.' took what could have been an
exploitative true crime docudrama and elevated it into a
riveting and surprisingly topical television," Hibberd said.
The show is seen as a shoo-in to take the limited series
Emmy while Sarah Paulson is favorite for her role as prosecutor
Marcia Clark. Courtney B. Vance (Johnnie Cochran), Cuba Gooding
Jr. (O.J. Simpson), David Schwimmer (Robert Kardashian), John
Travolta (Robert Shapiro) and Sterling K. Brown (Christopher
Darden) also are nominated.
The three-hour ceremony in Los Angeles will be live on ABC
television with Jimmy Kimmel as host.
(Reporting by Jill Serjeant)