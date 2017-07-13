FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
1 天前
HBO's 'Westworld,' NBC's 'Saturday Night Live' lead 2017 Emmy nominations
美国众议长莱恩敦促特朗普长子出席国会通俄门听证会
美国众议长莱恩敦促特朗普长子出席国会通俄门听证会
综述：美元独强地位动摇有利人民币摆脱贬值预期 资产配置看好A股
综述：美元独强地位动摇有利人民币摆脱贬值预期 资产配置看好A股
焦点：惠誉确认中国评级为A+ 展望稳定
焦点：惠誉确认中国评级为A+ 展望稳定
2017年7月13日 / 下午3点55分 / 1 天前

HBO's 'Westworld,' NBC's 'Saturday Night Live' lead 2017 Emmy nominations

1 分钟阅读

LOS ANGELES, July 13 (Reuters) - HBO's new sci-fi drama "Westworld" and NBC's long-running sketch comedy "Saturday Night Live" led the nominations with 22 nods each on Thursday for the 2017 Primetime Emmy awards, the highest honors in the television industry.

Netflix's breakout sci-fi hit "Stranger Things" and FX's limited series "Feud: Bette and Joan" followed with 18 nominations each.

The Emmy awards will be handed out at a ceremony hosted by Stephen Colbert in Los Angeles on Sept. 17. (Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

