Comedian Andy Samberg chosen to host 2015 Emmy Awards

(Note: contains language in fifth paragraph that may be
offensive)
NEW YORK, March 12 Andy Samberg, a star of the
comedy TV show "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," will host the 2015
Primetime Emmy Awards, the highest honors in U.S. television,
organizers of the show said on Thursday.
The comedian, actor, writer and producer, whose breakthrough
came on late-night sketch show "Saturday Night Live," will emcee
the show from the Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles that will be
broadcast live by Fox TV on Sept. 20.
"Andy has excelled in all aspects of the television
universe, both from behind and in front of the camera," said
Bruce Rosenblum, the chairman and CEO of the Television Academy.
Samberg, 36, performed on "SNL" for seven seasons before
joining Fox police sitcom "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" to play Det. Jake
Peralta, a role that earned him a best comedy actor Golden Globe
last year.
Samberg shared an Emmy for outstanding original music and
lyrics in 2007 for an SNL sketch song "Dick In A Box," alongside
pop singer Justin Timberlake.
The Television Academy announced new rules last month that
will increase the number of contenders in comedy and drama
categories to seven nominees from six in previous years.
Comedy series will also be defined as shows that are 30
minutes or shorter per episode and drama will be shows over 30
minutes. The mini-series was renamed "limited series" and
changes were also announced in the variety series category.
Nominations for the 67th Primetime Emmy Awards will be
announced on July 16.
(Reporting by Patricia Reaney; Editing by Mary Milliken and
Alan Crosby)