UPDATE 1-'Empire' snubbed, 'Big Bang Theory' out of TV's Emmy race

July 16 Fox's smash-hit, hip-hop drama "Empire"
and old favorites "Big Bang Theory" and "The Good Wife" were
elbowed out of the Emmy awards race on Thursday, while a slew of
new shows and actors received nominations.
The Television Academy also snubbed the popular young-adult
romantic comedy "Jane the Virgin." Amazon's transgender comedy
"Transparent," and AMC's "Breaking Bad" spinoff "Better Call
Saul" were among the newcomers making the grade.
Despite attracting some 17 million viewers for its season
finale in March, Empire's tale of a family in the cutthroat
world of the recording and entertainment industry was left out
of the prestigious best drama series category.
Taraji P. Henson did get an acting nod for her role as a
matriarch with a drug-dealing past in "Empire," but Terrence
Howard as a hip-hop mogul failed to make the cut.
"Surprising to not see 'Empire' breakthrough in drama after
making such a splash, very surprising to see 'Big Bang Theory'
not in the race for comedy series and 'Good Wife' not in the
race for drama," said Cynthia Littleton, managing editor of
television at Hollywood trade paper Variety.
"Big Bang Theory" has never won for comedy series, although
it is the most-watched show in that category on U.S. television
and had been a perennial Emmy favorite. Four-time Emmy winner
Jim Parsons, who plays a geeky scientist on the CBS series, also
slipped off the list for consideration.
Julianna Margulies, the star of "The Good Wife," is out of
the running after taking home two Emmys in the past four years.
The series itself also failed to gain a nomination in the
prestigious drama category.
The CW's "Jane the Virgin," which delivered a Golden Globe
for lead actress Gina Rodriguez in January, was also snubbed in
the key categories.
"The Gina Rodriguez (absence) was a surprise, given the
amount of attention and awards that she had gotten in the past,"
Littleton said. "I think it reflects just the incredible
competitiveness in those races."
Others that were expected to feature in Thursday's
nominations but did not make the grade include Showtime's Golden
Globe-winning "The Affair," and Ellie Kemper, lead actress in
Netflix's best comedy series nominee "Unbreakable Kimmy
Schmidt."
AMC zombie show "The Walking Dead" again failed to get a nod
in the best drama category.
The Academy of Television Arts and Sciences will hand out
the Emmys at a ceremony in Los Angeles on Sept. 20.
