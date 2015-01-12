New shows 'Transparent', 'The Affair' take top TV Golden Globes

| BEVERLY HILLS, Calif.
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. Jan 11 Two fresh new
series, Showtime's "The Affair" and Amazon's "Transparent," were
catapulted into the spotlight on Sunday at Hollywood's Golden
Globe awards, taking home the night's honors for best television
drama and comedy.
Amazon.com Inc's win for "Transparent" marked the
first time an online streaming service took home a Golden Globe
for best series. The show, about a transgender woman who comes
out to her three adult children, won for best comedy series.
Its star, Jeffrey Tambor, also took home a statue for best
actor in a comedy series, giving Amazon wins in both of the
categories for which it was nominated.
"Transparent" received wide critical acclaim for its
handling of groundbreaking subject matter and has been a
breakthrough series for Amazon, whose original programming had
struggled to find an audience early on. Few consumers knew the
largest U.S. online retailer was in the TV business.
"It was a huge risk," Jill Soloway, the creator of
"Transparent" and the daughter of a transgender parent herself,
told reporters backstage. "The way Amazon is distributing it is
transformative and the show is transformative."
"Transparent" bested HBO's "Girls" and "Silicon Valley", The
CW's "Jane the Virgin" and Netflix Inc's "Orange is the
New Black" to win the top comedy series award.
The winner for best drama series, "The Affair" tells the
story of an affair between two married people told from the
different perspectives of the man and the woman.
It beat out four longer-running and well-loved series -
"Downton Abbey", "Game of Thrones", "The Good Wife" and "House
of Cards".
"It does feel like a real whirlwind and it does feel like we
just got on the air," the show's co-creator, Sarah Treem, said
backstage at the awards show.
Ruth Wilson, one of the stars of "The Affair", picked up the
award for best actress in a drama series.
Netflix, which is better known than Amazon for its original
online programming, went into the night with seven nominations
but picked up just one award - best actor in a drama series for
actor Kevin Spacey, who plays a conniving Washington politician
in "House of Cards."
"This is just the beginning of my revenge," Spacey said
onstage while accepting his award.
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which hands out the
Golden Globes, also honored new series "Jane the Virgin" and
"Fargo."
Gina Rodriguez won the best supporting actress in a comedy
award for her role as a young Latina woman who is artificially
inseminated by mistake in "Jane the Virgin."
"This award is so much more than myself. It represents a
culture that wants to see themselves as heroes," Rodriguez said
onstage.
In the mini-series category, FX's "Fargo" picked up two
awards - best mini-series and best actor in a mini-series for
Billy Bob Thornton. The series is a dark comedy crime series
inspired by the 1996 Coen brothers film of the same name.
