New shows "The Crown," "Atlanta" anointed by TV Golden Globes

| BEVERLY HILLS, Calif.
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. Jan 8 New television
series were the big winners at the Golden Globe awards on
Sunday, with hip hop comedy "Atlanta" and British royal drama
"The Crown" taking the night's top honors.
Netflix's series about the early reign of Queen
Elizabeth II won best television drama, beating three other
newcomers as well as HBO's hit medieval fantasy series "Game of
Thrones," which lost the award for the fourth time.
The show's star, Claire Foy, also won a best drama actress
award for her portrayal of the British monarch, who she thanked
in her acceptance speech.
"She has been at the center of the world for the past 63
years, and I think the world could do with a few more women at
the center of it if you ask me," Foy said.
"Atlanta," an FX series about two cousins
navigating the Atlanta hip hop scene, was the only new show in
the best comedy series category. It bested former winners in the
category "Transparent" and "Mozart in the Jungle," both from
Amazon Studios, as well as HBO's political satire
"Veep" and ABC family comedy "black-ish."
"I really just want to thank Atlanta and all the black
folks, for real, just for being alive, for doing amazing and
being amazing people, I couldn't be here without them," Donald
Glover, who also won a best comedy actor award for his starring
role as a hip hop musician, said during the ceremony. "We didn't
think anybody was going to like this show, so we appreciate it."
The Globes, which are handed out by the Hollywood Foreign
Press Association, are known for rewarding emerging series, with
shows like hacking drama "Mr. Robot," "Transparent" and "Mozart
in the Jungle" having won best series awards after just one
season in recent years.
Another new show, Amazon's legal drama "Goliath," won one
award for best drama actor for its star Billy Bob Thornton.
Tracee Ellis Ross won her first Golden Globe, the best
actress in comedy award for her role as a doctor and mother in
"black-ish."
FX also took the top honor in the limited series field with
"The People v. O.J. Simpson: An American Crime Story." Sarah
Paulson, who played prosecutor Marcia Clark in the dramatization
of the 1995 double murder trial of football star Simpson,
claimed the limited series best actress prize.
British crime miniseries "The Night Manager" claimed three
acting awards in the limited series field for Tom Hiddleston,
who won for best actor, and Hugh Laurie and Olivia Colman, who
won for best supporting actor and actress, respectively.
(Additional reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Mary
Milliken)