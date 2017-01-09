New shows "The Crown," "Atlanta" anointed by TV Golden Globes

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. Jan 8 New television series were the big winners at the Golden Globe awards on Sunday, with hip hop comedy "Atlanta" and British royal drama "The Crown" taking the night's top honors.

Netflix's series about the early reign of Queen Elizabeth II won best television drama, beating three other newcomers as well as HBO's hit medieval fantasy series "Game of Thrones," which lost the award for the fourth time.

The show's star, Claire Foy, also won a best drama actress award for her portrayal of the British monarch, who she thanked in her acceptance speech.

"She has been at the center of the world for the past 63 years, and I think the world could do with a few more women at the center of it if you ask me," Foy said.

"Atlanta," an FX series about two cousins navigating the Atlanta hip hop scene, was the only new show in the best comedy series category. It bested former winners in the category "Transparent" and "Mozart in the Jungle," both from Amazon Studios, as well as HBO's political satire "Veep" and ABC family comedy "black-ish."

"I really just want to thank Atlanta and all the black folks, for real, just for being alive, for doing amazing and being amazing people, I couldn't be here without them," Donald Glover, who also won a best comedy actor award for his starring role as a hip hop musician, said during the ceremony. "We didn't think anybody was going to like this show, so we appreciate it."

The Globes, which are handed out by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, are known for rewarding emerging series, with shows like hacking drama "Mr. Robot," "Transparent" and "Mozart in the Jungle" having won best series awards after just one season in recent years.

Another new show, Amazon's legal drama "Goliath," won one award for best drama actor for its star Billy Bob Thornton.

Tracee Ellis Ross won her first Golden Globe, the best actress in comedy award for her role as a doctor and mother in "black-ish."

FX also took the top honor in the limited series field with "The People v. O.J. Simpson: An American Crime Story." Sarah Paulson, who played prosecutor Marcia Clark in the dramatization of the 1995 double murder trial of football star Simpson, claimed the limited series best actress prize.

British crime miniseries "The Night Manager" claimed three acting awards in the limited series field for Tom Hiddleston, who won for best actor, and Hugh Laurie and Olivia Colman, who won for best supporting actor and actress, respectively. (Additional reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Mary Milliken)