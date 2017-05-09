Grammy Awards leaves Los Angeles for New York in 2018

LOS ANGELES May 9 Music's biggest night is
heading to New York next year after more than a decade in Los
Angeles, the organizers of the annual Grammy Awards said on
Tuesday.
The 60th Grammy Awards will take place on Jan. 28 at
Manhattan's Madison Square Garden arena, where the ceremony was
last held in 2003, the Recording Academy and CBS Corp,
which televises the live event, said in a statement.
The move to bring the prestigious event, staged at the
Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles for the past 14 years, to
New York was largely championed by the city's mayor, Bill de
Blasio, the statement said. It said the show is estimated to
bring $200 million to the city's economy.
"Playing host to the music industry's marquee awards show is
a unique creative, artistic and economic boon to the rich
cultural fabric of our city," de Blasio said in the statement.
The announcement was accompanied by a short film directed by
Spike Lee, in which he and New York musicians including Cyndi
Lauper and Tony Bennett showed off the city's musical history
and venues.
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Bill Trott)