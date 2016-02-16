UPDATE 2-Grammys draw smallest U.S. TV audience since 2009

(Recasts headline and lead, adds details)
By Piya Sinha-Roy
LOS ANGELES Feb 16 The nearly 25 million U.S.
viewers who watched CBS Corp's televised Grammy Awards
ceremony this year was the smallest audience in seven years for
music's biggest night.
Out of the 24.95 million viewers who watched Taylor Swift,
Ed Sheeran and Bruno Mars take top honors, 9.7 million were in
the 18-49 demographic coveted by advertisers, CBS said on
Tuesday, citing figures from Nielsen.
But the overall number dipped from last year's 25.3 million
viewers, which was the smallest TV audience since 2009's 19.1
million viewers.
CBS said the Grammys viewership was the largest audience for
any entertainment program this season. The figures do not count
the Super Bowl, a sporting event, which drew nearly 112 million
viewers on Feb. 7, the most-watched show on U.S. television.
The Grammys come ahead of the annual Oscars ceremony later
this month, Hollywood's biggest night and typically the
most-watched entertainment event, drawing more than 36 million
U.S. viewers last year. Walt Disney's ABC television network
will broadcast this year's Academy Awards.
CBS said the live stream of the Grammys show on its digital
subscription service, CBS All Access, saw its largest audience
ever, but did not release the actual viewership figures.
On social media, the Grammys dominated the conversation on
Monday night, with 17.2 million tweets mentioning the show,
Twitter said. Sheeran's win for song of the year was the
most-tweeted moment, followed by rapper Kendrick Lamar's
performance, which offered a powerful commentary on racial
issues.
Facebook said 21 million people engaged in more than 50
million interactions about the show, and Lady Gaga's colorful
tribute to late singer David Bowie was the most talked-about
moment.
Instagram said 15 million people generated 53 million
interactions about the Grammys, and Swift's photo of herself
posing with singer Selena Gomez earned the most 'likes' from 2.1
million fans.
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and
Alistair Bell)