REFILE-Oscar best actor race is tale of two opposites

(Refiles to make times clear in last paragraph where PST and
EST were inverted)
By Jill Serjeant
LOS ANGELES Feb 23 Denzel Washington plays a
talkative, bombastic, larger-than-life dad whose personality
leaps off the screen.
Casey Affleck, by contrast, plays an introverted father,
taciturn, mumbling and depressed.
Both men are competing to be named best actor at Sunday's
Oscars in what award watchers say is the ceremony's biggest
cliffhanger after weeks of campaigns and show business
accolades.
While musical "La La Land" is widely expected to win the top
award -- best picture -- Washington's performance in black
family drama "Fences" and Affleck's role in the heart-breaking
"Manchester by the Sea" are going down to the wire.
"There is a lot of affection for Denzel Washington and there
is also the #OscarsSoWhite controversy from last year that has
to be on Oscar voters' minds," said Matt Atchity, editor in
chief of review aggregator RottenTomatoes.com.
If all goes well for Washington, 62, he would join the likes
of Meryl Streep and Jack Nicholson among a rare group of actors
who have won three Oscars.
Affleck, 41, the younger brother of actor Ben Affleck, is
seeking his first ever Oscar. He had swept 90 percent of prior
awards and critics prizes until losing to a stunned Washington
at the Screen Actors Guild ceremony in January.
Affleck's early wins came despite 2010 sexual harassment
allegations that resurfaced as his Oscar prospects gathered
steam. Two civil lawsuits alleging unwanted advances were filed
by female crew members on an earlier Affleck film, and were
settled out of court for undisclosed sums. Affleck's lawyer at
the time denied the allegations.
"It doesn't help, but I don't think it's going to be a key
factor at the Oscars," said Tim Gray, who covers awards for
Hollywood trade publication Variety.
Gray likened the Affleck case to that of film maker Roman
Polanski, who won a best director Oscar in 2002 despite a 1977
rape case.
"When Polanski got the Oscar for 'The Pianist,' nobody
predicted he was going to win. But it felt like Academy voters
were sending a message that they were voting on the work, not a
person's character," Gray said.
The other lead actor contenders -- Andrew Garfield ("Hacksaw
Ridge"), Viggo Mortensen ("Captain Fantastic") and Ryan Gosling
("La La Land") -- were thought to be long shots as voting by the
6,600 members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
closed on Tuesday.
Sunday could bring surprises also in the lead actress race
with a late surge of support for French actress Isabelle
Huppert, star of psychological thriller "Elle."
Huppert, 63, was an upset winner over early favorite Natalie
Portman ("Jackie") at the Golden Globes last month. She has now
moved into second spot among experts at awards site
Goldderby.com, although most expect Emma Stone to take home her
first Oscar for playing a struggling actress in "La La Land."
The Academy Awards ceremony, hosted by comedian Jimmy
Kimmel, takes place in Hollywood and will be shown live on ABC
television starting at 5 p.m. PST/8 p.m. EST (2200 GMT).
(Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Sandra Maler)