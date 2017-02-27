UPDATE 1-Emma Stone wins best actress Oscar for 'La La Land'

(Adds details, quotes and background)
LOS ANGELES Feb 26 Emma Stone won her first
Oscar on Sunday for her lead role as a struggling actress who
falls in love with a jazz musician in musical romance "La La
Land."
Stone, 28, plays Mia, a determined actress who tries to
carve her own path in Hollywood, in a film that captures the
fantasy and reality of falling in love against the backdrop of a
dreamy Los Angeles.
The actress beat previous Oscar-winners Natalie Portman and
Meryl Streep as well as France's Isabelle Huppert and
Irish-Ethiophian Ruth Negga for the accolade.
Stone had been seen as the frontrunner for the Oscar after
winning Golden Globe, BAFTA and Screen Actors Guild awards.
"I still have a lot of growing and learning and work to do
and this guy is a really beautiful symbol to continue on that
journey and I am so grateful for that, so thank you so much,"
Stone said as she held her Oscar.
Stone, known for her red hair and wide eyes, has showcased
her comedic prowess in a slew of films over the past decade from
her breakout in 2007's raunchy "Superbad" to leading roles in
high school comedy "Easy A," "The Help" and "The Amazing
Spider-Man."
Stone also won attention while dating her "Spider-Man"
co-star Andrew Garfield for about four years. The media-shy
couple split in 2015.
She was previously Oscar-nominated in the supporting actress
category in 2015 for dark comedy "Birdman."
"La La Land" saw Stone pair up for an on-screen romance with
Ryan Gosling for the third time, following "Crazy Stupid Love"
and "Gangster Squad."
Director Damien Chazelle said he hoped the pairing would
bring to mind Golden Age movie couples such as Fred Astaire and
Ginger Rogers or Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall.
