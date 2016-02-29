UPDATE 1-'Inside Out' wins Oscar for best animated film

(Adds details, quotes and background)
LOS ANGELES Feb 28 The adventure comedy "Inside
Out" from Walt Disney's Pixar studio won the Oscar on
Sunday for best animated feature film.
The film by Pixar, which made "Toy Story" nearly two decades
ago and "Up" in 2009, is set in the mind of a young girl Riley,
where the emotions of Joy, Anger, Disgust, Fear and Sadness
conflict over how best to navigate her family's move to San
Francisco.
The film, which includes the voice of American comedian Amy
Poehler as the emotion of Joy, was directed by Pete Docter, who
collects his second best animation Oscar after triumphing with
"Up" five years ago.
"This film was really born from watching our kids grow up
which is not easy," Docter said on stage.
"Anyone out there who is in junior high, high school,
working it out, suffering, there are days you are going to feel
sad, you are going to feel angry, that's nothing you can choose.
But you can make stuff - make films, draw, write, it will make a
world of difference," Docter added.
"Inside Out", which had already won several awards including
a Golden Globe, is a coming-of-age tale about the turmoil inside
a girl's head that Docter first conceived in 2009 after
observing his own daughter entering into young adulthood.
Facets of Riley's personality, including her relations with
her mother and father and interactions with friends, or her love
for playing ice hockey, resemble amusement park attractions. The
film's directors consulted several psychologists as they
developed the project.
