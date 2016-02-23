FEATURE-Ahead of Oscars, fashion brands flock to Hollywood spotlight

| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Feb 23 Celebrities might be
flocking to the front rows of this week's London Fashion Week
shows, but some designers are swapping the runway for
Hollywood's awards season red carpets as the fashion world seeks
new ways to draw attention.
Ahead of Sunday's Oscars ceremony, the most-watched
entertainment event around the world, Hollywood has been the
setting for numerous fashion events.
British designer Stella McCartney threw a party
showcasing her latest collection at famed music store Amoeba,
Saint Laurent Paris took over The Palladium music
venue for its menswear show, Gucci announced a
celebrity ambassador and Kenzo debuted a new short
film.
"It just feels like a moment when music, film, fashion, the
arts, it's all just come together for LA," designer Stella
McCartney told Reuters at her presentation, attended by the
likes of Katy Perry and Gwyneth Paltrow.
Celebrities and fashion have long had a symbiotic
relationship, from Audrey Hepburn and Hubert de Givenchy to
Jennifer Lawrence and Christian Dior.
But Los Angeles traditionally is not regarded as a
trend-setting city as the year-round sunny weather doesn't allow
seasonal clothing changes as much as fashion capitals New York,
Milan, Paris and London.
That notion is slowly changing. In 2012, Saint Laurent Paris
moved its Parisian label design studios to Los Angeles. Last
year, Tom Ford and Burberry presented star-studded
runway shows and Louis Vuitton held an exhibition in
Hollywood.
The spotlight on Los Angeles comes at a time when brands are
rejigging the runway-to-retail model and making new fashion
available faster to customers.
"Runway shows don't have same impact as they once did,
mainly because there's so much of it and it's overcrowded," said
Eric Wilson, fashion news director of InStyle magazine.
The red carpet, however, is watched by the entire world.
"One red carpet hit at the Oscars is equivalent to a year's
worth of marketing for a designer," Wilson said.
Tom Ford last year moved his London Fashion Week
presentation, scheduled for after the Oscars, to Los Angeles
ahead of the Oscars. He then dressed nominee Reese
Witherspoon for film's biggest night.
"The world is even more obsessed with celebrities than ever
before," Wilson said. "You'll see more big name designers who
are based elsewhere coming to Los Angeles to do events, for the
proximity to celebrities."
This year, McCartney has scored numerous hits on Hollywood's
red carpets; actress Lawrence donned a black pantsuit at the
Oscar nominees luncheon, singer Ellie Goulding wore a blush pink
gown to the Grammys and Taraji P. Henson wore a white strapless
dress when she won a Golden Globe for TV show "Empire."
At the Grammy awards, Justin Bieber and Beck wore Saint
Laurent Paris while British singer Florence Welch, Gucci's new
celebrity spokesperson, wore a blush pink dress by the brand on
the red carpet.
French brand Kenzo debuted short film "Snowbird" by
filmmaker Sean Baker featuring its spring-summer 2016 collection
with model-actress Abbey Lee Kershaw, who starred in the
Oscar-nominated "Mad Max: Fury Road."
"The weather, the rock and roll-ness of LA, it's an allure
especially for the European designers," Kenzo creative director
Humberto Leon told Reuters.
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Jill Serjeant and
Sandra Maler)