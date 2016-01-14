The Force fails to get new 'Star Wars' movie into top Oscars race

LOS ANGELES Jan 14 "Star Wars: The Force
Awakens," may be the third-biggest film ever at the global box
office, but it failed to nab a best picture Oscar nomination on
Thursday.
The seventh installment of the space adventure saga created
by George Lucas did get five nominations, but they were limited
to original score and technical categories like visual effects
and editing.
Just a month after its release, "The Force Awakens" has
taken $1.76 billion at the world box-office, according to movie
studio Walt Disney, which brought the franchise in 2012
for $4 billion. The film is on course to challenge 1997 romance
"Titanic"'s $2.18 billion haul to become the second-most
successful movie of all time.
But popularity has rarely been a recipe for Oscar success.
The 6,000 or so voters who make up the Academy of Motion Picture
Arts and Sciences have traditionally disdained big
action-adventure movies in favor of smaller art-house fare such
as "The Artist," "Birdman," and "The King's Speech" when
choosing the best picture.
Since 1990, only the 2003 fantasy epic "Lord of the Rings;
The Return of the Kings" snapped that trend to win the top Oscar
honor, although "Avatar," still the biggest box-office movie of
all time, received a best picture nomination in 2009.
"The Force Awakens," however, won almost universal praise
from critics, and hopes were high that it might find a place in
the best picture race this year.
Yet on Thursday, Academy voters preferred action adventure
"Mad Max: Fury Road," giving it a best picture nod and
nominations in nine other categories.
The first "Star Wars" film, released in 1977, is the only
one in the franchise to receive a best picture Oscar nomination,
although it lost out that year to "Annie Hall."
The handful of Academy Award honors for the previous six
"Star Wars" movies have been in technical categories.
(Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)