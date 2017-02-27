UPDATE 3-Oscars draw lowest U.S. audience since 2008 with 32.9 mln viewers

(Adds commentary and context on ratings, TV critic reviews of
broadcast)
By Tim Baysinger
Feb 27 ABC's Sunday night broadcast of the
Academy Awards hosted by comic Jimmy Kimmel drew the smallest
audience since 2008 despite a memorable ending that will go down
in history.
Some 32.9 million U.S. viewers watched the ceremony, a 4
percent drop from the 2016 Oscars which drew 34.4 million
viewers, according to Nielsen data released on Monday by ABC, a
unit of Walt Disney Co. The 2008 Oscars averaged 32
million viewers.
The awards ceremony went a few minutes past midnight on the
East Coast and ended in controversy when "La La Land" was
mistakenly named best picture winner after presenters Warren
Beatty and Faye Dunaway were given the wrong envelope. The
actual winner, announced minutes later, was "Moonlight."
The chaotic and heart-stopping finale made for great
television, but came too late to help ratings.
Viewership may have declined because “La La Land” had been a
heavy favorite to sweep the awards, leaving little suspense for
the TV audience, said Jeff Bock, senior box office analyst at
Exhibitor Relations Co.
“There was a foregone conclusion that ‘La La Land’ was going
to sweep, and there's not much intrigue to knowing the outcome,”
Bock said. “Obviously, that was one of the most exciting endings
in Hollywood history."
He also noted that only two of the year’s 20 top-grossing
films were nominated for best picture. The biggest movies of
2016, such as “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” and Marvel’s
“Doctor Strange,” were left out of the top category.
"Moonlight" has a $22.3 million domestic box office haul,
making it the smallest-grossing best picture winner since "The
Hurt Locker" won in 2010, and the second-lowest since at least
1978, according to Box Office Mojo.
The decline in viewership for the Oscars breaks the streak
of higher ratings for award shows in 2017 after both the
Grammys and Golden Globes showed gains over last year.
Despite the slide in viewership, the Oscars are still
expected to be the most-watched non-sporting event on U.S.
television this year. ABC has the broadcast rights for the
Oscars until 2028.
The show and Kimmel received generally positive reviews from
TV critics.
“Sunday night’s Academy Awards felt like they were a joyful,
messy tribute to how revelatory and wonderful cinema can be, at
its best and most ambitious,” wrote Variety TV critic Sonia
Saraiya.
Kimmel “was a consistently amusing, good-natured presence
who usually hit the mark, and who was able to recover quickly
when he didn’t,” wrote Robert Bianco of USA Today.
But the best picture blunder was the most talked-about
moment of the show.
“Once again, at the Academy Awards, a long night produced a
shocking upset and unforgettable television,” wrote James
Poniewozik of the New York Times. The mix-up “made it truly
worth sitting to the end of a long, long awards show,” he said.
(Reporting by Tim Baysinger in New York; additional reporting
by Lisa Richwine and Piya Sinha-Roy in Los Angeles.; Editing by
Mary Milliken)