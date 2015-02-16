Oscars telecast: come for the music, stay for the movies?

| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Feb 16 Lady Gaga will perform in a
sure-to-be eye-catching outfit, Tim McGraw adds a little country
to Hollywood, Adam Levine brings rock-star swagger and pop duo
Tegan and Sara team up with The Lonely Island for kid favorite
"Everything Is Awesome."
No, it is not the Grammys. Those were last week. It is the
87th Academy Awards and the telecast producers know they need
new viewers who might require more enticement than a slew of
good movies and gorgeous movie stars to show up for Hollywood's
biggest night Sunday.
"It is a very strong year for us in music," said co-producer
Craig Zadan, adding that "a lot of the strategy behind that is
to welcome a younger audience."
Zadan and producing partner Neil Meron, now in their third
year behind America's biggest non-sports televised event, need
to do that without alienating the adult audience that tunes in
each year.
Their choice of first-time host Neil Patrick Harris could be
seen as the bridge between young and old and music and film
fans. A Tony-winning, song-and-dance man who has won three Emmys
hosting theater's Tony Awards, he also has a young following as
the star of the sitcom "How I Met Your Mother."
"There will be a big musical sequence that features Neil
that is being written by Bobby and Kristen Lopez who won the
Oscar last year for 'Let It Go'," said Meron, who credits the
performance of that "Frozen" anthem last year for bringing kids
to the Oscars.
One of the big challenges to any Oscars telecast is that the
best picture nominees are usually not blockbusters - and this
year is no different with the exception of "American Sniper."
"Our plan from the beginning, two years ago, was we are
going to get every fan of every movie we are honoring to come
watch the show," said Zadan. "But in addition to that, we are
putting on an entertainment."
The catch: the live performances must relate to movies.
Performers include Common and John Legend singing their best
song nominee "Glory" from "Selma," Jack Black and Jennifer
Hudson.
SELFIE REFLECTION
Zadan and Meron, veteran musical producers for Broadway,
television and film, have last year's ratings on their side.
The 86th Academy Awards hosted by talk-show maven and
comedian Ellen DeGeneres - and made famous by the selfie that
brought Twitter down and a pizza delivery - scored the biggest
audience for an Oscar telecast in 14 years for Walt Disney Co's
ABC network. Some 43.7 million people tuned in.
It was a big validation after their first Oscars came under
heavy fire for the provocative humor of Seth MacFarlane - a
hosting choice they stand by because it brought in the most
fickle audience, young males.
A big part of their mission to make sure the Academy of
Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, its awards and the film
industry have a place among the new generation.
"It is very important, above and beyond any sort of notion
of advertising dollars, that the passion of film is continued
and perpetuated," said Meron.
While some critics argued that DeGeneres' star-studded
selfie and pizza delivery were down-market for the film
industry's highest honors, Zadan said he learned while traveling
that those two moments are what stuck most in people's minds.
"There we are standing in the jungles of Peru and there is
this young girl talking to me about the pizza and selfie," he
said.
And then there was the unscripted moment provided by the
so-called Oscar gods, when John Travolta mangled singer Idina
Menzel's name and it went viral. "It was fantastic," said Meron.
(Editing by Marguerita Choy)