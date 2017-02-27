UPDATE 1-Viola Davis wins first Oscar for 'Fences'

(Adds details, quotes and background)
LOS ANGELES Feb 26 Viola Davis won her first
Oscar on Sunday for her supporting role as a long-suffering
housewife in the African-American family drama "Fences."
Davis, 51, had swept awards season in the role, taking home
a Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild statuette and numerous
critics prizes. She had been nominated for an Oscar twice in the
past.
"I became an artist, and thank God I did, because we are the
only profession that celebrates what it means to live a life,"
an emotional Davis said while accepting her statuette.
In "Fences," the screen version of the prize-winning August
Wilson play, Davis played Rose Maxson, a self-effacing wife
whose modest life implodes when her charismatic husband insists
on keeping a mistress.
On stage, Davis heralded Wilson, whom she said "exhumed and
exalted the ordinary people."
Davis won a Tony Award in the same role on stage in 2010.
A forceful and popular actress, Davis is known for playing
strong women and for speaking out for better roles for women and
people of color.
On television, she became the first black woman to win a
lead actress Emmy award when she took home the statuette in 2015
for playing a conflicted criminal attorney in drama "How To Get
Away With Murder."
Raised in an impoverished household in South Carolina and
Rhode Island, Davis began acting as a teen at school and later
trained at the Juilliard School in New York.
She began work in the theater, winning early acclaim. After
years of doing small parts in movies, she made her breakout with
just one scene in the 2008 religious film "Doubt," earning her
first Oscar nomination. Three years later she was nominated for
best actress for "The Help," but lost out to Meryl Streep.
