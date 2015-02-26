BRIEF-Hess does not exercise option for Awilco rig

Feb 26 Awilco Drilling Plc

* Awilco Drilling announces that Hess Limited have allowed their option on WilHunter to lapse.

* WilHunter is one of Awilco Drilling's two Enhanced Pacesetter semi-submersibles and is equipped for drilling in water depths up to 1,500ft.