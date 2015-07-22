AXA in talks to buy Genworth LPI for 475 mln eur

PARIS, July 22 French insurer AXA said it is in exclusive talks to buy Genworth Lifestyle Protection Insurance (LPI) for 475 million euros ($520 million) in cash to create the third-biggest player in the European creditor insurance market.

Genworth Financial said in a statement that it expected to accept the offer for the unit and that it would record an after-tax loss of about $310 million in the second quarter related to the sale and pension settlement costs.

In 2014, Genworth LPI had revenue of $951 million, while net operating income was $8 million, AXA said. ($1 = 0.9134 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Mark John)