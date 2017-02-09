版本:
MOVES-AXA IM appoints new UK regional sales manager

Feb 9 AXA Investment Managers, part of AXA SA , named Daniel Neep regional sales manager of its UK wholesale sales team.

Based in Leeds, he will report to James Norden, head of strategic partnerships and regional sales.

Previously, Neep worked at Close Brothers Asset Management Ltd as business development director. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru)
