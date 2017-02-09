MOVES-AXA IM appoints new UK regional sales manager

BRIEF-PepsiCo says intention to sell up to all of 4.5% minority stake in Britvic plc - Bookrunner
* Britvic Plc - PepsiCo, inc says intention to sell up to all of its 4.5% minority stake in bottler Britvic plc
Feb 9 AXA Investment Managers, part of AXA SA , named Daniel Neep regional sales manager of its UK wholesale sales team.
Based in Leeds, he will report to James Norden, head of strategic partnerships and regional sales.
Previously, Neep worked at Close Brothers Asset Management Ltd as business development director. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru)
* Britvic Plc - PepsiCo, inc says intention to sell up to all of its 4.5% minority stake in bottler Britvic plc
BENGALURU/DETROIT, May 25 Ford Motor Co on Thursday reshuffled senior management and brought back a former executive from Uber Technologies Inc, signaling its new chief executive officer will rely on tested company veterans to turn Ford around rather than outside talent.
TORONTO, May 25 Freeport McMoRan Inc, the world's largest publicly traded copper miner, said a "large number" of the approximately 4,000 workers at its giant Grasberg mine in Indonesia who failed to report for work have been deemed to have resigned.