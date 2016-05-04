版本:
France's Axa says to sell remaining UK life and savings units

PARIS May 4 French insurance group Axa said on Wednesday it was in talks to sell its remaining UK life and savings assets in a deal that could allow it to potentially raise 650 million pounds ($944.8 million).

It said the transaction would generate a one-time negative net income impact of 400 million euros ($459 million).

Axa said it agreed to sell its "Elevate" wrap platform business to Standard Life and that it was also in discussions to dispose of its direct protection business, SunLife, and its traditional investment and pension business. ($1 = 0.8709 euros) ($1 = 0.6880 pounds) (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by James Regan)

