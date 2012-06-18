AXA private equity raises $8 bln for funds

BRIEF-REC Silicon Q4 revenues beat forecasts, costs down
* Rec Silicon Q4 revenues $80.4 million (Reuters poll $75.9 million)
LONDON, June 18 AXA Private Equity has raised $8 billion for two of its funds, the company said on Monday, most of which it will use to take assets off the hands of other investors in so-called secondary buy-outs.
Of the total, $7.1 billion was for its secondary fund of funds and $900 million for its primary fund of funds, the group said. It is the investment arm of French insurance group Axa.
"AXA Private Equity predicts a significant increase in activity in the secondary market over the next two years," the buy-out firm said in a press release.
* Rec Silicon Q4 revenues $80.4 million (Reuters poll $75.9 million)
TOKYO, Feb 16 Japanese stocks retreated on Thursday as a pause in the weakening of the yen gave investors an excuse to book profits, though financials extended their outperformance on rising U.S. yields.
* Asx Alert-Merger With Canadian Company WCB Resources-Gbz.Ax