AXA private equity raises $8 bln for funds

LONDON, June 18 AXA Private Equity has raised $8 billion for two of its funds, the company said on Monday, most of which it will use to take assets off the hands of other investors in so-called secondary buy-outs.

Of the total, $7.1 billion was for its secondary fund of funds and $900 million for its primary fund of funds, the group said. It is the investment arm of French insurance group Axa.

"AXA Private Equity predicts a significant increase in activity in the secondary market over the next two years," the buy-out firm said in a press release.