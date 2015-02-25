UPDATE 3-AXA shares highest since 2008 after insurer raises dividend

* Net profit slightly below estimates, revenue above

* CFO confident cost-cutting target will be met

* AXA raises dividend 17 pct, topping estimates

* Shares hit 6 1/2-year high after earnings report (Adds details)

By Leigh Thomas

PARIS, Feb 25 Europe's second-biggest insurer AXA posted a 12 percent rise in 2014 net profit thanks to lower costs and raised its dividend, sending its shares to their highest since the start of the financial crisis.

Despite low interest rates pressuring insurers' investment revenues, analysts saw room for the company to raise its dividend further in the future.

AXA shares rose nearly 5 percent to 22.48 euros in early trading, the highest level since Oct. 3, 2008, before pulling back to 21.925 at 1217 GMT.

The firm proposed a 2014 dividend of 0.95 euros a share, up 17 percent and above analysts' average estimate of 0.89 euros.

"Cashflows are strong, earnings are strong, we are very comfortable with moving within the payout range that we had announced," Chief Executive Henri de Castries told a news conference, referring to AXA's 40-50 percent payout target.

The increased dividend lifted its payout ratio to 45 percent of earnings from 40 percent, but left it below the 50 percent German rival Allianz is targetting.

"We believe that AXA will continue to gradually increase the payout ratio over the coming years driving additional dividend growth on top of the expected growth from earnings improvement," analysts at RBC Capital Markets said in a research note.

The company reported a lower than expected 2014 net profit of 5.024 billion euros ($5.7 billion), including a 251 million euro writedown on the value of its business in Russia.

Revenue rose 1 percent to 91.988 billion, up 3 percent on a comparable basis, driven by growth in the firm's life and savings businesses, and asset management.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had on average forecast net profit of 5.144 billion and revenue of 90.727 billion.

AXA's 2014 earnings got a 225 million euro boost from the increase in the accounting value of financial assets due to low interest rates and foreign exchange fluctuations.

The bottom line also benefited from 300 million euros in cost cuts, with more in the works this year under a five-year strategic plan, Chief Financial Officer Gerald Harlin said.

"We've done 1.6 billion euros out of 1.9 billion, so we are very confident to achieve our plan of 1.9 billion euros by the end of this year," Harlin told reporters on a conference call.

($1 = 0.8814 euros) (Additional reporting by Matthieu Protard; editing by David Clarke)