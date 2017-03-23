版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 23日 星期四 19:40 BJT

MOVES-AXA IM hires associate director for UK institutional sales

March 23 AXA Investment Managers, part of AXA SA , named Andrew Douglas as an associate director to its UK institutional sales team.

Douglas will be based in London and report to Rob Barrett, UK head of institutional sales.

Prior to joining AXA Investment, Douglas served as the senior sales associate at BMO Global Asset Management. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐