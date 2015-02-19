MOVES-AXA Investment Managers names Monique Diaz head of compliance

BRIEF-Delta and Aeromexico strike multi-year deal with the Mexican national soccer team
* Delta and Aeromexico strike multi-year deal with the Mexican national team
Feb 19 AXA Investment Managers (AXA IM), the asset management unit of AXA SA, named Monique Diaz global head of compliance.
Based in Paris, Diaz will report to Christian Gissler, global head of risks and controls.
Diaz, who joined AXA in 1989, was previously the company's head of compliance in France. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)
* Delta and Aeromexico strike multi-year deal with the Mexican national team
May 4 Gold inched up on Thursday, but held near a six-week low hit in the previous session as expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve may raise interest rates as early as June boosted the dollar. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold rose 0.2 percent to $1,240.81 per ounce as of 0100 GMT, but fell 1.5 percent on Wednesday, its worst single-day drop since Nov. 23, breaching the 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Prices hit a low of $1,236.01, a level not seen since Marc
* Theratechnologies partner submits biologics license application for HIV Monoclonal Antibody and long-acting investigational antiretroviral Ibalizumab