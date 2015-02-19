版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 2月 19日 星期四 20:50 BJT

MOVES-AXA Investment Managers names Monique Diaz head of compliance

Feb 19 AXA Investment Managers (AXA IM), the asset management unit of AXA SA, named Monique Diaz global head of compliance.

Based in Paris, Diaz will report to Christian Gissler, global head of risks and controls.

Diaz, who joined AXA in 1989, was previously the company's head of compliance in France. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐