Principal to buy AXA's Hong Kong retirement savings unit for $335 mln

HONG KONG Nov 7 U.S.-based Principal Financial
Group Inc said on Friday it had agreed to buy French
insurer AXA SA's Hong Kong retirement savings business
for $335 million in what would be the city's first pension M&A
deal in more than a decade.
In a joint statement, the both companies said the purchase
would make Principal Hong Kong's fifth-biggest retirement
savings provider, with $6 billion under management.
Industry experts said the deal was likely to encourage more
consolidation in the retirement savings business, which is
emerging as a new frontier for life insurers in Hong Kong as the
Asian financial hub is now home to a rapidly ageing population,
with a higher life expectancy.
HSBC Plc and Manulife Financial Corp
control nearly half of all retirement savings assets in Hong
Kong, according to J.P. Morgan estimates, making it difficult
for smaller units like the one AXA was selling to compete.
"When you are sub-scale, it's hard to compete. We expect
more of such deals to happen as marginal players exit the
market," said a person with knowledge of the deal who declined
to be named as he was not authorised to speak to the media.
Principal clinched the deal by paying 11.2 percent of AXA's
asset under management, an attractive multiple that would tempt
others smaller players to consider exiting the concentrated
market, the person added.
Hong Kong is one of the least developed pension markets in
the world, with retirement savings accounting for just 40
percent of GDP, compared with 101 percent in Australia, 84
percent in Canada and 62 percent in Japan, according to a 2013
study by consultants Tower Watsons.
Hong Kong's pension plans managed HK$542.7 billion ($70
billion) as of June, according to the government data.
Other insurers that had been interested in AXA's retirement
savings business included Fidelity Worldwide Investment,
Schroders Plc and Manulife, the person said. All three
companies did not respond to emails seeking comments.
Deutsche Bank advised Principal, while J.P.
Morgan was the financial advisor to AXA, the person added. J.P.
Morgan declined to comment, while Deutsche Bank not was not
available for immediate comment.
(1 US dollar = 7.7519 Hong Kong dollar)
