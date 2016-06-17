AXA's incoming CEO faces entrance exam at investor day

PARIS, June 17 AXA's incoming chief executive
Thomas Buberl will need to convince investors he has a plan to
maintain profits in the face of falling yields when he meets
investors on Tuesday.
The European insurance sector is seeing a change of faces at
the top, with new CEOs also appointed at Zurich Insurance,
Italy's Generali, Swiss RE and Munich RE. All face similar
challenges, from persistently low interest rates and slowing
emerging markets in particular.
AXA, Europe's second-biggest insurer, has seen its share
price tumble 14 percent this month as falling yields have driven
down earnings' expectations for the sector, underperforming an
11 percent drop in the Stoxx Europe 600 insurance index
.
Buberl, 43, said in March that he would address the future
of life insurance and focus on growth areas such as emerging
markets and health insurance.
He is also expected to announce an investment strategy for
digital technologies and new cost-cutting measures, after the
French insurer targeted 1.9 billion euros in savings over
2011-2015.
Buberl takes the top job on Sept. 1 from Henri de Castries,
who is stepping down after 17 years at the helm.
De Castries' team has mostly delivered on targets set under
a strategic plan for 2011-15, although only after they were
changed during the euro zone crisis.
"For Buberl it will be an entrance exam. He should not
underestimate the importance of the exercise," said Olivier
Pauchaut, an analyst at Bryan, Garnier & Co.
"The financial community got used to Henri de Castries ...
Those are some big shoes to fill."
Buberl is credited with restoring AXA's profitability in
Germany and has solid experience of policyholders' behaviour in
a low interest rate environment, industry analysts say.
Like its peers, AXA is facing declining yields on its
investments. Analysts forecast AXA's average annual earnings per
share growth over 2016-2019 will be almost three times lower
than for 2012-2015 at 4.7 percent, according to Thomson Reuters
data.
EFFICIENCY
Its bigger German rival Allianz last year targeted 1 billion
euros in annual productivity gains by 2018, which would be
reinvested to help boost profitability.
AXA has invested more than 950 million euros from cost
savings since 2013 into digital tech.
"This is a significant investment and the market would
welcome the new CEO to clearly define the return strategy on
digital," said JP Morgan's European insurance analyst Michael
Huttner.
He expects AXA to announce a 12 to 15 percent target range
for return on equity, versus 13-15 percent under the 2011-15
plan.
The appointment of co-deputy CEO Denis Duverne as chairman
and the retention of Gerard Harlin as chief financial officer
are signs of continuity at the group.
Under de Castries, AXA diversified by investing more than 5
billion euros in high-growth markets such as China, Mexico,
Nigeria and Poland and Buberl is expected to retain that focus.
"They appear to have invested in markets where AXA can be
big and markets are small. In these situations you do have some
pricing power," said Huttner.
($1 = 0.8890 euros)
(Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva and Matthieu Protard; Editing by
Leigh Thomas and Susan Fenton)