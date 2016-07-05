版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 5日 星期二 21:15 BJT

MOVES-AXA IM appoints Erik Jan van Bergen as head of pensions

July 5 AXA Investment Managers, the asset management unit of AXA SA, appointed Erik Jan van Bergen in the Netherlands as head of pensions Europe.

Bergen, who will be based mainly in Amsterdam and have a presence in Paris, will lead the firm's fiduciary management business and contribute to the development of its pensions business across Europe.

Bergen joins from ACTIAM, where he was the chief investment officer. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐