MOVES-AXA IM appoints Michael Ganske head of emerging markets fixed income

April 21 AXA Investment Managers (AXA IM), a unit of French insurer AXA Group, appointed Michael Ganske head of emerging markets fixed income.

Ganske joins from Rogge Global Partners, where he was a partner and the head of emerging markets.

Ganske, who will join AXA IM in May, has more than 15 years of experience in emerging markets fixed income.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)