MOVES-AXA IM appoints Michael Ganske head of emerging markets fixed income

BRIEF-Trinidad Drilling expects 2017 capital expenditures to be $40 mln
* Trinidad Drilling Ltd - expects to spend approximately $40 million in capital expenditures in 2017
April 21 AXA Investment Managers (AXA IM), a unit of French insurer AXA Group, appointed Michael Ganske head of emerging markets fixed income.
Ganske joins from Rogge Global Partners, where he was a partner and the head of emerging markets.
Ganske, who will join AXA IM in May, has more than 15 years of experience in emerging markets fixed income.
(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)
* China Bak Battery - on January 16, board of directors of company approved a change in company's fiscal year end from September 30 to December 31 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Terex Corporation announces pricing of senior notes offering