MOVES-AXA Investment names Christophe Fritsch head of structuring

March 4 AXA Investment Managers, the asset management unit of AXA SA, named Christophe Fritsch as head of structuring.

He will lead the team in supporting the two investment streams within the structured finance business, the company said.

The new role is in addition to his responsibilities as co-head of securitization & structured assets and business development, AXA Investment said.

Fritsch, who joined AXA Investment in 2000, has 15 years of experience in the financial services industry. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)