UPDATE 3-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 23
Jan 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 31 points at 7,168 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.48 percent ahead of the cash market open.
March 4 AXA Investment Managers, the asset management unit of AXA SA, named Christophe Fritsch as head of structuring.
He will lead the team in supporting the two investment streams within the structured finance business, the company said.
The new role is in addition to his responsibilities as co-head of securitization & structured assets and business development, AXA Investment said.
Fritsch, who joined AXA Investment in 2000, has 15 years of experience in the financial services industry. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)
ZURICH, Jan 23 Actelion's Opsumit drug missed a primary endpoint in a late-stage study of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension due to Eisenmenger Syndrome, a doctor involved in the trial said in a statement from the Swiss drugmaker.